RHS Chatsworth flower show to return this year

The Royal Horticultural Society is returning to host Chatsworth Flower Show for a second year.

Between June 6 and 10, the 1,000-acre estate will come to life with exciting new content including a river of 12,000 Cosmos and over 100 varieties of orchid, to satisfy inquisitive minds and fulfil the senses.

Liz Patterson, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show Manager, said: “We’ve been going all out preparing some fabulous new experiences for the 2018 show.

“On top of the exciting new content the floral marquees will be bursting with top growers and nurseries and we have a fantastic line-up of experts in the garden and artisan kitchen theatres, hosting question and answer sessions, talks and demonstrations throughout the week.

“Visitors will be able to get creative in the artisan craft area and we will also see the return of the popular well dressing competition, plus lots more.”

Celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley will join forces with Double H Nurseries to bring one of the UK’s largest orchid displays back to the estate.

Housed within a bespoke representation of Joseph Paxton’s Great Conservatory the display will feature over 100 varieties of the popular Phalaenopsis Orchid, creating an immersive floral extravaganza.

For tickets, visit rhs.org.uk/flowershows or call 0844 995 9664.