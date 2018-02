Good morning and welcome to Rise and Shine.

Please keep refreshing the page for updates...

Weather

Today's forecast according to the Met Office...

"Most places rather cloudy during the morning, perhaps hazy, with a scattering of light showers. A better chance of sunny spells during the afternoon, but still a few showers possible. Temperatures close to average with light winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C."

Traffic

No incidents to report.