ROAD CLOSURES: Motorists urged to take care due to risk of snow and ice on routes

Motorists are warned to take care on roads around Derbyshire this morning with the risk of snow and ice on some routes − particularly in the north of the county.

The A57 Snake Pass, A6024 Holme Moss and the A54/A537 Cat & Fiddle are now open after being closed earlier this morning.

All other A roads are passable with care but the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice countywide with warnings to extra care on untreated routes.

Weather conditions across the county overnight were mixed with the north and west worst hit by snow. Isolated snow showers are expected in the north west of the county throughout the morning.

Derbyshire County Council said roads have been ploughed and gritted extensively from yesterday afternoon into the evening and overnight as crews responded to localised conditions.

A spokesman for the council said: "All primary and secondary routes were treated from 7pm countywide and crews in the High Peak continued to patrol up until midnight when all primary routes across the county were treated again.

"Focus in the High Peak has remained on primary routes which have been gritted continuously since midnight and secondary routes will be treated from 8am. Secondary routes in Chesterfield, Matlock and the south of the county were treated once primary routes in those areas were completed. Gritters are now patrolling all main roads in the south of the county."