Over 1,300 runners took to the Peak District at the weekend for the annual Dovedale Dash.

Sunday's event attracted 1,363 runners for the main race with just over 70 in the children's race.

Participants in the cross country race, which has been running since 1953, took on the 4 and 3/4 mile route around the village of Thorpe near Ashbourne.

This video of the event is courtesy of Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.