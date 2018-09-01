Sainsbury's recalls frozen food over listeria bug fears

Sainsbury's has urgently recalled five frozen vegetable products, due to the possible presence of the deadly listeria bug.
Trading standards have issued a recall notice, and shoppers are advised to not consume the products, and return them to their nearest store.
Listeria is a bacterium that causes an illness called listeriosis.
Cases of foodborne illness from listeria are rare, but can involve serious symptoms and even death in certain groups of people. These include people with weakened immune systems, such as those suffering from cancer, pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, elderly people
Symptoms can be similar to flu, and include high temperature, muscle ache and pain, and sickness and diarrhoea.
The affected products:
Sainsbury's Carrots, Broccoli & Sweetcorn Microwaveable Steam Bag
Pack size: 4 x 135 g
Best-before date: All date codes
Sainsbury's Mixed Vegetables
Pack size: 1 kg
Best-before date: All date codes
Sainsbury's Mixed Special Vegetables
Pack size: 1 kg
Best-before date: All date codes
Sainsbury's White Rice, Broccoli, Sweetcorn & Peas Microwaveable Steam Bags
Pack size: 4 x 135 g
Best-before date: All date codes
Basics Mixed Vegetables
Pack size: 1 kg
Best-before date: All date codes