Sally Montague Hair Group boss is a finalist for top award

A high-flying business boss is heading for the finals of a prestigious hairdressing competition.

Sally Montague, the director of a Derbyshire based chain of hair salons, will be up against the cream of the country in the Most Wanted final at the Natural History Museum in London on Monday, September 3.

Comedian Katherine Ryan will preside over an occasion which sees 600 glamorous A-Listers from the worlds of hair, fashion, beauty and the media come together for a night of celebration.

Sally is director of Sally Montague Hair Group, which operates six salons across Derbyshire, at Belper, Ashbourne, Duffield and Derby.

Having showcased exceptional skill and ambition, Sally proved to be a front-runner in the category Business Thinker of the awards which are run by leading industry magazine Creative HEAD.

Established in 2001, Most Wanted recognises the most accomplished names in British hairdressing while the Business Thinker category aims to shine a spotlight on a salon owner who has built an outstanding business.

Sally Montague Hair Group has been established for 35 years and has recently opened a purpose-built salon, spa and studio in Ashbourne.

Sally said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be a finalist in such a tough category, our business is constantly expanding and it’s exciting to be shortlisted in such a prestigious competition.”

The Most Wanted Awards comprise 14 categories recognising creativity and success across a multitude of disciplines, from customer service to commercial innovation.

This year’s entries were judged by panel of experts, including the beauty and lifestyle director at Vogue, Jessica Diner.

Past winners have gone on to represent global brands, lead Fashion Week teams from London to New York and work with the world’s most coveted designers.

Catherine Handcock, publisher of Creative HEAD, said: “Our Most Wanted awards salute the hair professionals who inspire, shape and influence not just the hairdressing industry, but also consumers’ lives. There will be an impressive level of ‘clout’ on display at the grand final and we’re very happy to be able to showcase such great talents.”

