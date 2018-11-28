Santa invites families on a horsedrawn ride around Darley Dale park

Santa’s reindeer are resting before the busiest night of the year so he’s counting on horsepower to transport him around Whitworth Park in Darley Dale.

He will be riding in a horsedrawn carriage on Saturday, December 8, between 11am and 1pm, and inviting families to join him.

Caroline Dale-Leech, owner of Red House Stables has been giving visitors special trips around the park in her horsedrawn carriage for years.

Tickets for the ride around the park are £5, with a free raffle ticket which could win you a longer ride around Darley Dale. Proceeds will go to Darley Dale in Bloom.