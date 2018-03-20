Scumbag who robbed schoolgirl in Derbyshire will be booted out of UK when he leaves jail

A Slovakian criminal who robbed a 12-year-old girl of her mobile phone in Derbyshire will be deported at the end of his prison sentence and will never be able to return to the UK.

Patrik Gunar, 22, caused widespread outrage after police released harrowing CCTV footage of his shocking broad daylight attack on the schoolgirl last month.

WATCH THE AWFUL VIDEO HERE



Yesterday, scumbag Gunar, of Derby, wept in court as he pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for three years.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "He is Slovakian which means that because he has been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison he will be deported at the end of his sentence.

"He will also be banned from returning to the UK for life."

The crime happened on Cambridge Street, Derby, at 4.40pm on February 18.