Search starts to find missing and heavily pregnant teen last seen in the East Midlands

A heavily pregnant teen who has gone missing was last seen in the East Midlands.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Leicestershire, on Friday, September, 21.

Police have now released a picture of missing Ellie Green who has links to High Wycombe and Watford, Hertfordshire.

Ellie is white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build, has auburn hair and is 34 weeks' pregnant.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

The appeal was launched by Thames Valley Police.

PC Raj Dehal, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are working to trace Ellie as we are concerned for her as she is heavily pregnant and has not been seen for more than a week. I would appeal to anyone who has seen Ellie or who knows of her whereabouts to contact police so we can check on her welfare.

“She has a number of friends in the High Wycombe area so I would ask anyone who knows where is to come forward and speak to officers.

“Ellie if you see this appeal please make contact with Thames Valley Police so we can ensure you are OK.”

If you have any information about Ellie’s whereabouts please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180294669.