Part of the A38 in Derbyshire is closed after a five-vehicle collision.

The road is shut eastbound from junction 28 of the M1 until after the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Traffic is building up so please seek alternative routes."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews 'made the scene safe and extricated one female from a car' after the crash.