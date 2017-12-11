See Brendan Cole dance in live show All Night Long

Strictly Come Dancing’s charismatic Brendan Cole is bringing his live show All Night Long to Derbyshire.

He performs at Buxton Opera House on January 26 when he will take the audience through a journey of dance, music, comedy, passion, intimacy and all things ballroom.

Brendan will be joined by a cast of championship dancers and a 13-piece band and singer to whip up a mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

Strictly favourites such as the tantalising tango, powerful paso doble, elegant foxtrot and breath-taking waltz will be woven into this live show.

Brendan is one of just two of the professional dancers to have competed in each series of Strictly Come Dancing. He danced the first show of the first series and won the first glitterball trophy!

All Night Long will be Brendan’s tenth annual concert tour.

Details: Tickets £33-£39. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk Photo by Shane Finn