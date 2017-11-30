Send us your Movember pics

It's the last day of November which means it's time to celebrate the efforts of those who have been taking part in Movember.

The worldwide no-shave month aims to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as testicular cancer, prostate cancer and men's suicide.

Today, some daring men are going the extra mile, shaving their 'tache in half for a 'Half-Mast Mo', representing a half-mast flag for those lost.

Have you taken part in Movember? We would love to see your end result; share pictures of your moustache with us via email, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.