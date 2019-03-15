Senior Derbyshire police officer receives caution for sending ‘menacing’ messages

A now retired Derbyshire police officer has been handed a caution for sending ‘menacing’ messages.

Graham McLaughlin, 52, a former Chief Superintendent at Derbyshire Constabulary, was arrested last October by Lincolnshire Police. He has since retired, Derbyshire police confirmed. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A 52-year-old man received a caution for contravening Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 which prohibits the sending of messages of a menacing character by public electronic communications network.” And a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “The arrest and investigation was undertaken by another force. It would therefore be inappropriate for Derbyshire Constabulary to comment on the matter. “We can confirm he has retired.”