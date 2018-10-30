Serial Chesterfield thief is put back behind bars within days of being released from prison

A prolific thief who was back shoplifting within days of being released from prison has been put back behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 29 how Paul Ayres, 43, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, twice stole razor blades when he struck at Boots, on Low Pavement, in Chesterfield, this month.

Pictured is prolific offender Paul Ayres, 43, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 16 weeks after he committed two thefts.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said he was stopped on the second occasion and the stolen razor blades from that offence were recovered.

Mrs Allsop added: “He stated he does not have a job or income and he has health issues with a heroin addiction and other medical problems and he intended to sell the stolen items on.”

Ayres, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the two thefts involving razor blades valued at £130 and £138.49.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The court heard Ayres was released from custody earlier in October before he began re-offending within days by committing the two thefts.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said: “Mr Ayres would probably be categorised as a prolific offender in terms of shoplifting, sadly.”

Mr Tomlinson explained Ayres was released from custody on October 22 but because of the short sentence he did not receive discharge grant money and he has also been struggling for cash due to delays with universal credit.

Ayres also had no lighting or heating at his address, according to Mr Tomlinson, and he was driven to stealing items to sell and on the first occasion he was successful and made a small amount of money.

However, Mr Tomlinson said Ayres was detained during the second theft because he is known in the town centre stores.

District Judge Andrew Davison described Ayres’s criminal record as very long and sad and he recognised that drugs was the problem underpinning his offending.

He said: “It is a very long and sad record and the problem underpinning this is drugs.

“There is lots of help out there with the probation service and drug-testing orders.

“But if someone does not want to come off drugs this offending will go on and on.”

Ayres was sentenced to 16 weeks of custody and was ordered to pay £130 in compensation.