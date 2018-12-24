Serial thief gets a jail sentence after he struck at three shops in Buxton

A serial thief who struck at three shops has been sentenced to 16 weeks of custody.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Gareth Fox, 40, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, stole goods from a McColl’s shop, an Iceland store and Sainsbury’s supermarket in Buxton.

Fox pleaded guilty to the three thefts from the Iceland store, at Spring Gardens, on November 22, McColl’s, at Fairfield, on November 26, and the Sainsbury’s, at Eagle Parade, from December 12.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Fox on December 11 to 16 weeks in custody to run concurrently with an existing custodial sentence which is currently being served by Fox in relation to other matters.

Fox was also ordered to pay £351.79 in compensation.