Serious Derbyshire road collision leaves car 'on its roof'

A serious road collision in Derbyshire has left a car 'on its roof'.

A fire crew from Hathersage were today (Sunday, December 3) called out to a car fire on the A57 road near to the Ladybower reservoir shortly before 4pm.

On arrival the crew found a vehicle on its roof.

They made the vehicle and scene safe before leaving the car in the hands of the owners.

No further details about any injuries suffered by the car's occupants have so far been released.