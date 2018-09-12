‘Serious’ growing for pensioner gone missing after heading for Derbyshire trail

Police say they have ‘serious’ concerns for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who went missing in Derbyshire.

Geoffrey Howson was reported missing yesterday (Tuesday, September 11) and is thought to have joined the Tissington Trail from Ashbourne.

Have you seen Geoffrey Howson?

He is white, with short greying hair that is thinning at the front.

He is about 5ft 9ins, clean shaven and was thought to be wearing blue jeans and a dark grey anorak style coat.

Mr Howson, who is from Denstone in Staffordshire, was last in contact with relatives yesterday evening.

Have you been walking along the Tissington Trail,and did you see a man matching Mr Howson’s description?

Do you think you might have seen him elsewhere?

If you can help, call 101, quoting incident 1480 of September 11.

If you live in Staffordshire and get through to Staffordshire Police, quote incident 908 of September 11.