Seth Lakeman takes The Well Worn Path to Buxton

Multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee Seth Lakeman is bringing his barn-storming live show to Buxton.

He performs at the Opera House on March 8 where he will be performing tracks from his latest album, The Well Worn Path.

Seth’s ninth solo studio album was recorded last year in his garden studio on Dartmoor on a short break from touring with Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

He said: “Robert contacted me out of the blue to play on his latest album “Carry Fire” and then, asked me to join his band The Sensational Space Shifters. Even better, he invited me do the solo opening slots at mega gigs all over the world too. ”I love playing with Robert. He is such a gracious man and still regarded as the best rock singer in the world. It’s a dream come true to play next to him and his incredible world-class musicians.”

“But my heart lies truly in my own music and this is what I will always return to - and have tried to capture on The Well-Worn Path.”

Tickets for Seth’s show at Buxton Opera House range from £28-£33.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Seth will also be performing at Sheffield City Hall. You can catch him there on March 6. Tickets £28 (including booking fee). Call 0114 2789 789 or go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk