Severn Trent issue statement about hosepipe ban in Derbyshire

It might have been the hottest July day ever yesterday.

But water company Severn Trent has confirmed that there will be no hosepipe ban this year.

Demand for treated water yesterday (Thursday, July 26) reached more than two billion litres as people across the Midlands upped their usage as temperatures were well over 30˚C.

But Severn Trent say the network coped ‘incredibly well’ with the extra demand after the firm put in extra work and effort over the winter.

James Jesic, managing director of Production at Severn Trent, said: “We coped with weeks of high demand last year without having to put a hosepipe ban in place and we’ve made sure there won’t be one this year by improving our network and bringing on new sources of water.

“On top of that, our customers are some of the most water efficient in the country – using 25 per cent less water than some other areas – which means we got a real leg up when we started to recover after last year’s winter.

“But we’d always ask our customers to consider the best way to use water, especially when you consider that usage in countries like Germany is even lower – they use 10 litres a day less than us which is a target we can all aim for.”

Severn Trent say their reservoir levels are currently around 87 per cent full, compared to 71 per cent at the same point last year.

You can find tips on how to save water on the Severn Trent website.

