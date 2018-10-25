Shameless Ripley woman simulated sex with her ex on a school bus

A shameless woman is due to be sentenced after she was captured on CCTV footage at the back of a school bus simulating sex with her ex-partner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 23 how Lisa Elizabeth Chung, 39, of Argyll Road, Ripley, admitted outraging public decency on the bus at Swanwick Hall School, on The Green, at Swanwick.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Police received reports of Miss Chung’s behaviour on a Trent Barton bus driving through Swanwick.

“It had collected a number of school children and police received CCTV from the bus and a number of still images.”

Mr Carr added the footage showed Chung and a man on the back of the bus and Chung was lying on the back seat spreading her legs wide before sitting back up.

Chung was also seen stroking the walking stick of the man she was with in a suggestive way, according to Mr Carr, and they started kissing and cuddling for a brief moment.

Mr Carr added that at one point the man loosened his belt and Chung put her head down towards his private parts but there was no exposure of skin before her head came back up.

Chung also sat on the man’s knee spending some time bouncing up and down on his lap while he caressed her breasts, according to Mr Carr.

Mr Carr added: “The CCTV footage then shows them going to the front of the bus and getting off.”

Chung and the man on the bus were identified by police from the CCTV footage.

The defendant told police she had been on the bus with her ex-partner travelling from Ripley to Riddings and she said she had consumed a few drinks.

She admitted kissing and sitting on the man’s knee and when she was shown the CCTV she accepted the footage had captured an accurate account of what had happened.

The court heard Chung had been very embarrassed during her police interview and accepted her behaviour had been inappropriate and was out of order on a school bus and in a public place.

Chung, who has a previous conviction, pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency on April 26 by acting in a sexual and inappropriate way.

Defence solicitor Rob Wetton said: “Because she was in drink she could not recall it and I think she was encouraged by an ex-partner.”

He added that there was no exposure and it was simply simulation.

Mr Wetton said the youngsters on the bus were 16 year-olds who had thought the couple were idiots.

He added: “It appears to be simple groping over clothing. It was inappropriate rather than grossly offensive.”

Magistrates temporarily retired to consider the best way to deal with the unusual case because they said there no specific guidelines.

They later adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing but the court was forced to issue a warrant for the defendant’s arrest after she failed to attend with the probation service.

The court heard that the case of Chung’s co-accused is due to be considered on Monday, October 29.