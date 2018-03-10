Share your first photo memories as a mum as we celebrate Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day this weekend and families up and down the country will be making plans to spoil the special women in their lives.

As well as your own mum, it is a day to celebrate motherhood and the bonds between a parent and child.

We’re asking readers to remember how it all began, and share some of the first pictures they ever had taken with their newborn baby.

Whether is was last week or 30 years ago, your first child or your fifth, those precious moments in the early days are ones to cherish.

Maybe you were the baby, and want to send us the picture to let your mum know you’re grateful for bringing you into the world.

Send your pictures, your name, your baby’s name and details of where you’re from to us via a message on our Facebook page, or email it to edward.dingwall@jpress.co.uk.

If you have a memorable story to accompany the photos, even better.

We will share all the photos in a bumper picture gallery on Sunday.