Shocking video footage shows Hunt dog attacking lamb in Derbyshire - WARNING - distressing content

Shocking video footage showing a Hunt dog attacking a lamb in Derbyshire has been posted on social media.

WARNING - Video contains footage some people may find distressing as well as bad language

The video was posted on Facebook earlier this week

The video was captured by members of the anti-hunting group Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs, who can be heard screaming at the dog to leave the lamb alone.

It was posted on Facebook on Tuesday and shows a pack of dogs from a Hunt jumping into a field of sheep in Roston.

One of the dogs can then be seen pursuing a lamb before sinking its teeth into the animal's neck.

Thankfully, the lamb survived the attack but needed treatment for puncture wounds.

A spokesperson from Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs said: "This footage once again makes a mockery of any claims of trail hunting by the Hunt.

"If they were following a trail why would they lay it through a field full of sheep?

"Fox hunts should be totally disbanded to prevent further harm to animals, both domestic and wild."

Derbyshire Police's Rural Crime Team said: "We have recently become aware of a video circulating on social media posted by Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs that appears to show offences being committed in the Derbyshire area relating to livestock worrying.

"The video shows various saboteurs with their faces covered and members of an organised hunt.

"This is clearly a matter of public interest and one that deserves to be investigated.

"Some have asked what we are doing about the matter. The simple answer is that there is little we can do to progress this matter satisfactorily without being provided with the evidence by the group who released the video. We have requested this via social media, however it has not yet been provided.

"We cannot conduct a thorough and robust investigation based on posts on social media. Nor can we do so on the basis of edited video footage.

"In cases involving animal welfare or offences against wildlife, there is a need to act swiftly to prevent any further suffering or unlawful deaths and to hold those responsible to account.

"Not reporting an incident or providing requested material and potential evidence puts any investigation in jeopardy and more worryingly increases the chances of further offences being committed.

"We, therefore, urge those who took the footage to contact us and provide us with full unedited copies, dates, times & locations of alleged offences and details of those involved especially witnesses.

"We would then be able to conduct an investigation; an opportunity we would welcome. Please contact us at drct@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk. or contact PC 14281 or PC 2581."

The Hunt have been contacted for a comment.

Video courtesy of Nottingham Hunt Saboteurs.