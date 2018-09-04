Shoplifter gets a custodial sentence after stealing fragrances from Boots

A shoplifter has received a custodial sentence after she was caught stealing £229 of fragrances from a Boots store.

Lynda Smith, 38, of Church Street East, Pinxton, went into the Boots store, at Low Pavement, Chesterfield, with others and concealed the Lancome fragrances in her bag, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on August 30 that the defendant left without paying but she was challenged and was forced to return with staff.

She admitted the theft to police and said she had gone into Chesterfield with a female and male and aimed to steal items to make money for drugs.

Smith, who is currently serving a 12 week custodial sentence for other thefts, pleaded guilty to stealing the fragrances in July.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau explained the Boots theft pre-dated her previous conviction which resulted in a custodial sentence and she thought the matter had already been dealt with together with her previous offences.

He added that Smith has joined a detox group to get herself off heroin.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Smith to four weeks of custody to be served concurrently alongside her existing 12 week custodial sentence.

She was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.