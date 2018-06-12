Shoplifting on the increase in Derbyshire

Shoplifting has increased in Derbyshire, new figures show.

Data collected by online retailer OnBuy reveals that Derbyshire Constabulary recorded 16,673 incidents of shoplifting in 2017-18 - a four per cent rise on the previous year.

Across the whole of the UK, a total of 378,725 cases of shoplifting were recorded in the last year - up four per cent on the previous 12 months.

Cas Paton, managing director of OnBuy.com, said: "The findings from this research are intriguing.

"With the overall number of shoplifting incidents increasing from the previous year, it’s a crime which is financially burdening retailers.

"It's unfortunate because many owners spend a lot of time, money and energy ensuring all aspects of their operations are running effectively and efficiently.

"While shoplifting may seem difficult to prevent, there are certain cost-effective precautions retailers can take to deter shoplifters from targeting them."

Superintendent Michelle Shooter, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "We have to prioritise our resources depending on risk and threat, however we do work with retailers to offer advice on how they can better protect themselves against shoplifters.

"Local officers will also carry out increased patrols at times when we traditionally see a rise in shoplifting, such as during the run-up to Christmas.

"Prevention is certainly better than cure and we would urge businesses to take measures to increase their security and protect their stock."

The Derbyshire Constabulary website advises retailers to try not to place tempting goods at the main entrance to their shop, welcome customers to show they have been seen, report anything unusual to management and police, and consider installing CCTV.

The Metropolitan Police recorded 46,840 cases of shoplifting last year - the highest number in the UK.