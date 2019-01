A signalling fault is causing delays to Chesterfield trains.

East Midlands Trains‏ have said there are up to 15 minute delays.

Network Rail is at the site to investigate the fault.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Delays of up to 15 minutes to our trains through Chesterfield, there is a fault with the signalling system."