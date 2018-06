With the weather heating up what better edition can there be in a garden than a hot tub?

From next week B&M will be stocking its Bestway Lay-Z Spa Miami hot tub once again and at £270 makes it cheaper than Aldi’s version.

Inflatable hot tubs are back on sale at B&M

In March the discount retailer sold out of the hot tubs within hours and caused chaos up and down the country as people tried to bag a bargain.

The inflatable pool, which seats four, has 81 air jets that combine heating and bubbling to give a massage experience.