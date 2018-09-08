Sponsored walk aims to fund last-ditch cancer treatment for Alport mum

Friends and family of an Alport woman fighting cancer for the fourth time are to take on a 45-mile walk to help raise funds for last ditch treatment.

Mum-of-two Debbie Glynn, 49, has been told that she may have just six months to live after learning that the latest recurrence of her cancer has spread to a part of her body which cannot be operated on.

She is currently undergoing another course of chemotherapy to try and shrink the most life-threatening tumour, having already endured the process several times along with numerous surgeries to remove affected organs.

Friend Royla Shabbir said: “Chemotherapy is all the NHS is able to offer now, but Deb is hoping to try immunotherapy at a private clinic in London, which would cost around £5,000 per session.

“Debbie has said that, at the very least, she would like to make it to her 50th birthday for a big party next April and spend more time with her one-year-old granddaughter.”

Royla added: “She is such a unique person, who tackles everything head on with positivity and courage, despite all that she’s been through in the last six years.

“Deb is loved dearly by many, many people, especially her daughters Molly and Amy, and wasn’t comfortable fundraising as she is such a proud woman — but it’s not her who is asking for the money, it’s us.”

To try and fund the treatment, Debbie’s fiancé Charles Finney and his friend Sean Lavelle will set out on a 45-mile trek along the Limestone Way from Castleton to Ashbourne over the weekend of September 14-16.

They are inviting people to sponsor the walk, and will welcome anyone who wants to join them for part of the journey, with 13 others already promising to lace up their boots.

Since announcing the event on Facebook, the family have been contacted by businesses all over the Derbyshire Dales with offers of help.

Charles said: “It was just an idea I had, and it’s snowballed. We’ve got pubs and shops who will be doing collections too, and a beer festival who want to donate. Everyone’s being very supportive.

“If the worst comes to the worst, then any money we can raise might allow the family to spend some quality time together, or it will be donated to Ashgate Hospice.”

To find out more about the walk and how to support it, see https://goo.gl/qJRecp.

To make a donation to the family’s fundraising campaign, go to https://uk.gofundme.com/hope-for-deb.