Stabbed Derbyshire police dog back on the beat

PD Axle who was stabbed four times by a criminal last July is back on the beat and has already chased down an offender.

He was injured while assisting police in High Street, Riddings, Derbyshire, on July 4.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police's Dog Section said: "Quick return to form for PD Axle.

"Offender of domestic violence and theft made off from local officers. Tracked by PD Axle and found hiding in local park.

"Decided to run away from handler. Chased and detained by Axle."

Matthew Stretch, 28, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, will be sentenced on 4 October in connection with the stabbing.

He admitted three counts of making threats to kill, two counts of damaging property - police dog Axle and a police car - common assault, having a knife, and breaching a restraining order.