Classic rock icon Steve Harley is bringing his band Cockney Rebel to Derbyshire.

They hit The Avenue in Chesterfield on December 15 where they will perform hits such as Come Up And See Me (Make Me Smile), Judy Teen and Mr Soft.

Seve Harley and Cockney Rebel wowed the crowds at Glastonbury this summer.

Tickets to watch them in Chesterfield cost £27.50. Go to www.seetickets.com/event/steve-harley-cockney-rebel/the-avenue/1134867