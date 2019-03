Yesterday the region enjoyed soaring temperatures of up to 18°C- but will the warm spell continue into Thursday?

Forecasters say it remain dry across our area today (Thursday, March 21).

It will be mostly cloudy, but some brighter spells could develop at times, particularly this afternoon.

"Feeling warm where the sun breaks through," said the Met Office.

The maximum temperature will still be pretty high for this time of year- 15 °C.

