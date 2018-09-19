Storm Ali brings down Derbyshire trees and blocks roads

Storm Ali has taken down trees in Derbyshire - and police are asking people to "drive to the conditions and get home safely."

Derbyshire County Council has received several reports of trees falling in the county.

A council spokesman said: "Please take care on the roads this afternoon - we've reports of trees down across the county.

"We're dealing with them as quickly as we can."

Officers across Derbyshire are also assisting with incident as Storm Ali crosses the UK.

PCSO Anthony Boswell who is part of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team Tweeted an image of a fallen tree blocking a road.

PCSO Anthony Boswell shared this image.

The tree is on the A623, Stoney Middleton and closed the road in both directions.