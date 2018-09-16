Strong winds but warmer weather ahead as ex-hurricane Helene hits

Remnants of former hurricane Helene will hit the UK next week - bringing strong winds and warmer weather.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Storm Helene is expected to move northeastwards across the British Isles later Monday and early Tuesday before clearing into the northern North Sea by early Tuesday morning.

"A spell of strong winds is expected, initially mainly in the far southwest of England and across western Wales.

"The strongest winds then transfer northwards to be over northern England and, perhaps, the far south of Scotland, during the early hours of Tuesday.

"Winds are likely to gust into the 40s or low 50s mph quite widely across the warning area.

"Meanwhile, in some Irish Sea coastal areas, most likely in Wales and northwest England, gusts to 55-65 mph are likely with possible isolated gusts in excess of 70 mph in the most exposed places.

"High gusts in the 50s or low 60s mph area also possible over high ground in northern England during the early hours of Tuesday."

The spokesperson added: "The storm will also bring some warm tropical air, meaning the south east of the country could see temperatures later in the weekend and into the start of next week reaching the mid 20C."