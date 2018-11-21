Stunning 'perfect rainbow' over Derbyshire castle one of four local images up for top award

This stunning shot of a rainbow over Derbyshire's Riber Castle is one of four taken in the county to be up for a top award.

Photographed by Jon Clark, the drone shot of a 'perfect rainbow' has been shortlisted in the British Photography Awards.

'Padley Gorgeous'. Photo by Mik Dogherty.

Jon said: "It was a grey and wet day in Derbyshire and I had almost given up on getting any good light.

"Just before sunset the skies cleared and I could see the conditions were looking ideal for a rainbow to form.

"I had driven up to Riber Castle and as soon as I arrived an amazing rainbow started to form and I scrambled to get my drone up in the air as fast as possible!

"I had envisioned this kind of shot previously so I felt very lucky to be in the right place at the right time."

Hazy sunrise over Winnat's Pass. Photo by Chris Caesar

Three other shots taken in Derbyshire have also made the shortlist of the awards, with the winners revealed at an awards presentation dinner at London’s Savoy Hotel on January 28 2019.

A shot of a curious highland calf taken by Joe Turner has been shortlisted in the pets and domesticated animals category.

Joe said: "This curious little Highland Calf was a bit more adventurous than the others, allowing me to get close enough to take his portrait.

"Normally the mothers are very protective of their young, but she seemed happy enough to let me photograph her little beauty as long as I didn't get too close.

A curious Highland Calf. Photo by Joe Turner

"After taking this image, I spent the rest of my time admiring this little calves mischievous attitude and curiosity.

"I have always been fascinated by these animals so it was a very special moment being able to get so close to such a majestic animal."

Chris Ceaser's shot of a hazy sunrise over Winnat's Pass is shortlisted in the landscape category of the awards.

He said: "This image was made as the sun started to rise above the cloud, lighting the landscape.

"The clear, warmth of the sky compliments the feeling of tranquility in this image.

"A lee hard grad was perfect for controlling the sky and the eye is led by the curve of the valley itself, past the road and the little tree into the heart of the image, where a temperature inversion was forming."

And a shot by Mik Dogherty of Padley Gorge, which he has entitled Padley Gorgeous, is also shortlisted in the landscape category.

Mik said: "I'd heard a lot about Padley Gorge in the Peak District but had never been there to shoot.

"However, a recent trip gave me the chance to see what all the fuss was about.

"A spectacular green canopy of moss covered trees and soft dappled light gave me one of those days with so many potential compositions I didn't know where to point the camera next."

The competition received 5,000 entries from 3,500 photographers.

For more information, see the website.