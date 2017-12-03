Sully O’Sullivan tops Derby comedy show

New Zealand comedian Sully O’Sullivan is headlining a night of mirth in Derby.

He will be performing at the Old Bell Hotel, Sadlergate, on December 16. Sully won his first award less than 12 months after his first attempt at stand-up.

Support acts for the Funhouse Comedy Club show include Pete Teckman, crowned Silver Stand Up of the Year 2017 at the Leicester Comedy Festival, and Rahul Kohli. Compere for the night will be the genial and naturally witty Chris Brooker, with his amusing improvisations.

Tickets are £10 in advance. Book via the website www.funhousecomedy.co.uk