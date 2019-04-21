Sunshine revellers sparked a fire after they left two barbecues on a bench

Thoughtless revellers sparked a blaze after they left two discarded barbecues on a park bench.

Matlock firefighters were called out to the blaze about 7.20pm, last night, Saturday, April 20, at Hilltops View, Matlock.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the Matlock crew had to use water backpacks to extinguish the two discarded barbecues which had been left on a park bench.

Matlock firefighters were also called out at 7.50am, on Sunday, April 21, to scrubland which was on fire at Sandy Lane, Matlock.

The crew used water backpacks and spades to extinguish the fire, according to Derbyshire fire service.

This blaze was the second reported incident involving blazing scrubland at Sandy Lane, Matlock, in 24 hours.

The first was discovered about 10.40am, on Saturday, April 20, where five-square metres of woodland was found to be alight at the same address.