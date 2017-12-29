Suspect drink-driver must pay £910 after failing to take a breath test

A suspected boozed-up motorist who failed to provide a drink-drive specimen has been ordered to pay £910.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 21 how Gillian Simpson, 59, of Mansfeldt Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield, was seen by police allegedly colliding with a wall before allegedly driving off without lights on and on the wrong side of the road.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a police officer responded to a drink-drive tip-off at a residential care home at Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, and it was alleged Simpson had collided with a wall as she left, had driven away without lights on and had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

The police officer called up a marked vehicle and Simpson was stopped, according to Mrs Allsop, and she failed a road-side breath test but then failed to provide a second specimen at a police station.

John Cavanagh, defending, said Simpson has no recollection of colliding with a wall and she did not accept the account given by the original police officer.

However, Simpson pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen after the incident on November 6.

Mr Cavanagh added that Simpson has developed a drink problem and she is seeking help.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Simpson £750 and she must pay £85 costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

She has also been disqualified from driving for two years.