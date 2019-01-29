Take That star Gary Barlow to perform at concert in aid of Derbyshire charities

A star-studded concert featuring Gary Barlow will raise money for three Derbyshire charities.

The line-up at Sheffield City Hall includes the Take That star, musical theatre sensation Alfie Boe and pop legends S Club 7.

The March 29 concert will raise funds for Blythe House Hospicecare, Ashgate Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.

Sheffield composer and record producer Eliot Kennedy – who is hosting the concert to celebrate his 50th birthday – said: "I want this to be a celebration of the incredible work of these hospices and the remarkable nurses who offer light, kindness and dignity at a time we need it most. I can’t think of a better gift for my 50th year."

Buy tickets by calling 0114 2789789.