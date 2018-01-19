Tanyalee Davis tops comedy club's birthday bash

Canadian stand-up Tanyalee Davis, as seen on Live at the Apollo and The Last Leg, will be bringing the mirth to Chesterfield.

She tops the Spotlight Comedy Club's 14th birthday celebration at the Winding Wheel on January 25.

Tanyalee's credits include supporting Frankie Boyle on tour. John Bishop describes her as 'simply one of the funniest people I know. She has a unique view of the world and if you haven't seen her I urge to go, sit back, relax and laugh'.

Chris Kehoe and Dave Lawson will be the support acts for the Chesterfield show.

Tickets £13.50, £11.50 (concessions) and £8.50 (student). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk