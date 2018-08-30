Teen yob awaits sentencing after he left victim with a scar to her head

A teenager who threw a plastic cone which struck a McDonald’s employee in the forehead has had his case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court previously heard how Ewan Edwards, 18, of Mound Road, Chesterfield, left the staff member with such a big cut she revealed she has been tormented by people naming her after the JK Rowling fictional wizard Harry Potter who has a scar to his head.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said she had been cleaning and looked up and was hit in the forehead by a plastic cone and blood was running down her face and she needed to go to hospital to have stitches.

She added the complainant was left with a one-and-a-half inch cut resulting in a scar to her forehead.

The victim stated she has been called Harry after Harry Potter because of the scar.

Edwards, who has a previous conviction for assault, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Edwards no longer hangs around with the same group of youngsters.

Magistrates originally adjourned the case until August 29 to consider a probation report before sentencing.

However, District Judge Andrew Davison further adjourned the case until September 5 so a youth offending team report can be considered before sentencing.