Teenage driving offender who stole a motorcycle is banned from the road

A teenage driver has been banned from the road after he admitted a string of motoring offences including stealing a motorcycle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 13, how Jack Thomas Bennett, 18, of Bailey Brook Crescent, Heanor, took his father’s car without his consent before stealing a parked Yamaha MT 125 motorcycle.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said he took his father’s Peugeot 306 without consent and he went to a chip shop with friends and collected another friend.

She added that they became aware of a motorcycle parked at an industrial estate near Langley Mill and the defendant decided with one of his friends to go and see the motorcycle and his friend got the bike to start before the defendant decided he would take it.

Bennett admitted to police that he took the bike to his property even though he was not sure what he was going to do with it and he hid it.

He added that he had no intention of returning the motorcycle and he felt terrible about what he had done.

Bennett pleaded guilty to taking his father’s Peugeot 306 without the consent of the owner and also admitted using that vehicle without insurance.

He also admitted stealing the Yamaha MT125 motorcycle and admitted using the vehicle without insurance.

Bennett was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work after the offences were committed in May.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £182.25 in compensation to the owner of the motorcycle as well as an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving record was also endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to his repeat offending.