A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car as she crossed the road after getting off a bus.

The crash happened at 1.30pm on Saturday, February 3, in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, at the junction of Smedley Street.

The girl was hit by a Volkswagen Touran car.

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended, and the girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.

She is reported as suffering with a slight injury to her arm and head.