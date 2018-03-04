Teenage learner-driver is fined after taking his brother’s car without permission

A teenage learner-driver who decided to take his brother’s car for a spin has been fined and given penalty points before he can even legally drive.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 28, how Thomas Falconer, 18, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, took his brother’s car without his consent while he was at work but he was stopped by police driving particularly slowly.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police stopped the vehicle because it was driving particularly slowly on January 18.

“When police spoke to him they asked him for driving documents and he was unable to produce any.”

He admitted to police that he had taken the vehicle without permission and it belongs to his brother who was a on a night shift and he also admitted being only a provisional licence holder with no insurance.

Falconer pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, using it without insurance and to driving without a licence.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “He said he took his brother’s vehicle because of the simple temptation while his brother was at work.”

She added that Falconer been taking driving lessons and he had driven his brother’s Vauxhall Corsa to a friend’s house and was driving back when he was stopped.

Magistrates fined Falconer £80 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

They also ordered that his licence is to be endorsed with six penalty points.