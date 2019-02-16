Teenager charged after 16-year-old suffers serious head injury in Middleton assault

A teenager has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an assault in Middleton-by-Wirksworth.

Officers were called at 9.40pm on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, to reports that a 16-year-old boy had sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted earlier that evening. He remains seriously ill in hospital.

The 17-year-old boy from Middleton-by-Wirksworth has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Chesterfield Youth Court on March 26.

A 16-year-old boy, who was previously arrested and released on bail, has now been released under investigation.