Derbyshire

Ten things you should never say or do to someone from Derbyshire

Derbyshire folk are known to be welcoming and friendly - most of the time.

But there are some things that get under our skin. Here are a few of them:

I said Derbyshire - not Derby.

1. Refer to you as being from Derby - no matter where in the county you hail from

Of course they bloomin' do - the clue is in the name!

2. Ask if Bakewell puddings really come from Bakewell.

Of course we have. However, some of us prefer the rather raunchier follow-up drama Sweet Medicine filmed in Wirksworth.

3. Ask if we have watched Peak Practice.

That's just Buxton.

4. Ask if we've all got a tractor in case it snows.

