Ten things you should never say or do to someone from Derbyshire Derbyshire folk are known to be welcoming and friendly - most of the time. But there are some things that get under our skin. Here are a few of them: 1. Refer to you as being from Derby - no matter where in the county you hail from I said Derbyshire - not Derby. 2. Ask if Bakewell puddings really come from Bakewell. Of course they bloomin' do - the clue is in the name! 3. Ask if we have watched Peak Practice. Of course we have. However, some of us prefer the rather raunchier follow-up drama Sweet Medicine filmed in Wirksworth. 4. Ask if we've all got a tractor in case it snows. That's just Buxton.