The 10 ‘most haunted’ spots in and around Derbyshire
Every place has its own ghost stories and legends that are passed on through time and Derbyshire is no exception.
Here is our list of haunted spots that will give you the shivers.
1. Bolsover Castle. Built on an ancient burial ground near a town once described as "the Satanic capital of Britain" there are mysterious footsteps, muffled voices, slamming doors, cold sensations, and the feeling of being pushed
3. Elvaston Castle. The subject of many professional investigations, ghosts here include a maid and a strong woman along with The Grey Lady and The White Lady - who is said to be the ghost of Maria, wife of the 4th Earl.
4. Old Hall Hotel, Buxton. Room 26 was where Mary Queen of Scots stayed, before her execution in 1587. There are some guests who return year after year, saying they believe they can feel the 'presence' of Mary.