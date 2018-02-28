The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the March 1 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Craig Leigh Ramsden, 43, of New Close, Eyam. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Community order to last until February 15, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Karen Large, 30, of Blandford Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault. Fined £162 and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £225 costs.

Motoring

Christopher Ball, 38, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until June 15, 2018, with a four-month curfew. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Dean Leslie Eyre, 41, of Sitwell Villas, Morton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine during an investigation when suspected of driving. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge. Fined £50.

Hollie Joy Longmuir, 32, of South Park Avenue, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Aiden Joshua Farmer, 23, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving without a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Found guilty of driving without a licence on a separate date. No separate penalty. Found guilty of a further offence of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £180 and must pay £250 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Found guilty of driving a motorcycle without protective headgear. No separate penalty.

Richard Marshall, 33, of Church Street, Ashover, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £369 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Ashley Kent, 26, of Elm Tree Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Samuel James King, 22, of Albert Street, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to driving without a licence. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to fraudulently using a registration mark. No separate penalty.

Andrew James Lakey, 39, of Southfield Close, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ice Lee Walker, 18, of Bevan Drive, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner and allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle which was damaged. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 20, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alan Eric Wilkinson, 53, of Spooner Drive, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 20, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Other

Antony George Lowe, 24, of Fern Close, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence of 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months imposed for an offence of assault by beating amended by extending the operational period to 18 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Barry Sean O’Toole, 19, of Brome Head Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence imposed for two Section 4 Public Order Act offences, two criminal damage offences, a theft, an assault, possessing an offensive weapon, and a further assault varied to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with 100 hours of unpaid work and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Jane Marie Mellor, 31, of Dale Road, Matlock. Proved in absence that she committed an offence of being drunk and disorderly in public. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that she used racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Fined £180 and must pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assaulting a detention officer in the execution of her duty. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks custody suspended for 12 months implemented as 12 weeks of custody.

Daniel Spencer, 31, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a probation officer. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £30 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until August 19, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Gary Andrew Walton, 53, of Broadway Avenue, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and stealing fixtures and fittings valued at £800. Must pay £400 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Samuel Jason Watkinson, 29, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to begging in a public place, namely Elder Way, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of possessing a controlled class B drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of possessing a class B drug which was originally subject to the conditional discharge. Detained in the courthouse and detention deemed served by time already spent in custody. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for another offence of possessing cannabis, a controlled class B drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of possessing cannabis which was subject to the conditional discharge. Detained in the courthouse and detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Theft

Alexandru-Rogerio Barbieru, 22, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £165.82. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted being convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for three thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original three thefts which were subject to the community order including stealing spirits, Aptamil and baby formula milk powder, and more spirits. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours’ unpaid work.