The new M1 speed cameras have been turned on - this is where they are

Motorists have been warned that the latest batch of speed cameras along M1 are now fully operational.

Drivers heading south on the M1 should be aware that the new set of speed cameras on the smart motorway are now active.

The latest batch of cameras on the M1 will affect any motorists heading south to the East Midlands.

Highways England has confirmed to the Nottingham Post that the cameras on the edge of Leicestershire near Catthorpe are 'fully operational'.

The speed cameras are on from J19 to J16 to Northampton.

A Highways England spokesman told the Nottingham Post: "With the bulk of the work now complete, the full route between junctions 19 and 16 is now operating at speeds of up to 70mph and has an extra lane in both directions to provide more capacity, new overhead signage and signals to give drivers more information, and variable speed limits which will help to smooth traffic flows.

"The final phase of works is to carry out resurfacing at junction 19 and essential repair work to maintain the bridge joints on the River Avon viaduct, to ensure that drivers continue to have safe and reliable journeys.

"This work will be undertaken between now and April, at night, when the road is at its quietest."

Motorists were warned last month that they will be caught and fined by speed cameras at all times of the day on the new smart M1.

The fines can be issued even where there is no variable speed limit in place on the motorway as police warn they are intent on 'catching speeders'.