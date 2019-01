The schools, excluding special schools, have been organised by their ‘Progress 8 score’, from the lowest ranked first. All data has been taken from the Department for Education website on January 24. This is what the data means.



1. Swanwick Hall School Progress 8 score: -0.18. Description: Below average. Attainment 8 score: 43.3 other Buy a Photo

2. Tupton Hall School Progress 8 score: -0.9. Description: Well below average. Attainment 8 score: 37.7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Kirk Hallam Community Academy Progress 8 score: -0.88. Description: Well below average. Attainment 8 score: 38. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Whittington Green School Progress 8 score: -0.87. Description: Well below average. Attainment 8 score: 35.3. jpimedia Buy a Photo

