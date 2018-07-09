Theresa May’s government in turmoil after resignation of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has resigned becoming the third minister in 24 hours to walk out of the Government rather than back Theresa May’s plans for a soft Brexit.

Johnson’s decision to leave the government came just hours after the resignation of David Davis the minister in charge of Brexit negotiations, .

A statement from Downing Street said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

“His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”