These pictures show bags of waste illegally dumped at Peak District beauty spot

More than 20 bags of illegally dumped rubbish have been found discarded at a Peak District beauty spot.

The waste was dumped on National Trust land close to the A57 Snake Pass.

Margaret Ryles sent in these images of flytipping at the Nether North Grain sign layby on the Snake Pass.

Jon Stewart, general manager of the National Trust, said the latest incident highlighted a wider issue in the Peak District.

“Fly tipping is a blight on our countryside and our national parks, as demonstrated by the recent tipping on the Snake road,” he explained.

“Public vigilance is vital in ensuring that fly tipping is reported and stopped so that charitable organisations like the National Trust, as well as local authorities, are not incurring the additional costs of clean-up and can focus on protecting these stunning areas of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.

“We are very fortunate to have access to places like the High Peak Moors, so we encourage the public to work together to keep these places beautiful and special by reporting incidents to High Peak Borough Council.”

Bags of waste were left discarded at the location.

Fly tipping is illegally dumped rubbish, such as household rubbish, garden waste, mattresses, construction materials or electrical items.

It is estimated the problem costs High Peak Borough Council around £45,000 a year.

New regulations came into force in 2016 giving new powers for local authorities to issue fixed penalty notices (FPN) for small scale fly-tipping, providing them with an alternative to prosecutions.

Speaking when the changes were brought in, Keith Parker, head of operational services for the borough council, said: “These are especially good for ‘lower level’ offences as an alternative to prosecution.

“In essence we will be able to issue fixed penalty fines of between £150 and £400, with the default being £200, and we welcome the FPN’s as a way of reducing fly-tipping and littering on our streets.”

The proposals are being supported by a campaign to make people aware of their responsibility to ensure waste is disposed of properly – even if they pay someone else to remove it for them. People are also encouraged to check the Environment Agency website to find out whether their waste is being taken away by a licenced operator.

To report fly tipping or illegally dumped waste, visit www.highpeak.gov.uk/Report_It.